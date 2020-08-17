New Delhi, August 17: Amid continuing tensions with China over the territorial dispute, top Navy commanders will meet on Wednesday to discuss its preparedness to deal with the situation and its deployments to counter the activities of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).

The meeting is happening at a time when the Chinese have taken a rigid stand on the border issue and are showing reluctance to disengage from the Finger area, Depsang and Gogra in Eastern Ladakh sector. Also Read | UPSC Exam Calendar 2021 Released Online at upsc.gov.in, Civil Services Prelims To be Held in June, Check Other Examination Dates.

"The top brass of the Navy would be meeting at the commanders' conference where they would be discussing in detail about the Chinese aggression and the steps required to be taken by the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean Region and country's territorial waters to check it," Navy sources told ANI.

The conference would be attended by Navy Chief and also include important commanders including Western Navy Commander Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar and Eastern Naval commander Vice Admiral Atul Jain. Also Read | Pandit Jasraj, Indian Classical Vocalist, Dies in New York at 90.

The Navy is also taking special measures to keep an eye on the activities of the PLAN including its mission-based deployment around the country. The Navy also has plans to urgently acquire and deploy autonomous underwater vessels and other unmanned systems and sensors to keep a close eye on the movement of PLAN from Malacca Straits towards the Indian Ocean Region, the sources said.

The Navy is also taking care of the Chinese vessels present around the Djibouti area and has deployed its assets in the vicinity for protecting national interest.

The Navy has also deployed its MiG-29K fighter aircraft at an important Air Force base where they are practising missions for conflict over land and mountainous terrain, the sources said.

The Navy is also going to fast track the procurement of 10 Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Vehicles under a deal expected to be worth over Rs 1,245 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)