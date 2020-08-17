New Delhi, August 17: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the schedule for 2020-2021 recruitment exams. The schedule has been released on the official website of the Commission- upsc.gov.in. According to the schedule, the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2021 notification will be released on October 7, 2020. The exam will be conducted on February 21, 2021. NASA Offers Rs 7.5 Lakh to Engineering Students to Help Them Harvest Water on Moon and Mars, Here's How to Apply.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020 will be held on January 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17, 2021. Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2020 will be conducted on February 28, 2021, and will continue till March 9. UPSC NDA/NA I Exam 2020 Update: UPSC Releases Admit Card for Applicants at upsc.gov.in, Here Are Steps to Download It.

UPSC Exam Schedule: Click Here

The Civil Services 2021 preliminary exam will take place June 27, the UPSC has notified, while the Mains 2021 will commence on September 2021. Next year, the UPSC will conduct the National Defence Academy Exam as per the old pattern. Due to coronavirus, the first exam of NDA could not be held so the commission decided to conduct them together on September 6.

"The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration if the circumstances so warrant," the commission said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).