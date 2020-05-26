India News | Amid Lockdown, One-year-old Gets Surprise Birthday Cake from Indore Police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Indore Police on Monday celebrated the birthday of a one-year-old girl, Gitisha, on her first birthday.

The cops made a surprise visit with a cake and also sung birthday song for her upon parent's request.

"My daughter has turned one and I am thankful to the police for making this occasion more special," said Ravi Manjani, Gitisha's father.

Ashok Patidar, SHO of Aerodrum Police Station also spoke on the same and said, "Usually police go to someone's house to catch people, but when we came to know about the girl's birthday, we arranged a cake for her and went to his house located in Tirumala township. We all celebrated her birthday."

Last month, Hyderabad police also celebrated the birthday of girl Myra, who turned one. Due to the lockdown, the child could not be with her parents in USA's Boston. The police officials made a surprise visit with a cake and also sung birthday song for her upon parent's request. At present, the baby girl is staying with her grandparents. (ANI)

