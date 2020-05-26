India News | UP Govt Releases 2,257 Convicts on Parole

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday released 2,257 convicts, lodged in different jails in Lucknow, on parole for eight weeks.

In March, the Supreme Court had directed decongesting of prisons in a bid to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Issues Domestic Flight Schedule For May 26 & 27, Check Details.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government announced that it would give temporary parole to 17,000 inmates out of 35,000 lodged in different jails.

The decision was taken after over 150 inmates at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail were found to be COVID-19 positive earlier this month. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 13-Year Old Dalit Girl Becomes Pregnant After Being Gangraped by Three Men in Bharatpur District, Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)