Jaipur (Rajashtan) [India], January 12 (ANI): In line with the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held later this year, the Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party held a meeting with core group members and union ministers on Friday.

The meeting started at Rajasthali Resort, located on Amer Road, on Friday. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also participated, along with state BJP core group members and state officials.

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, senior leader Om Prakash Mathur, state president CP Joshi, state in-charge Arun Singh along with Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and many cabinet members and party officials, were present in the meeting.

There will be brainstorming on preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and other organisational issues.

Earlier today, in a clear message to leaders of the ruling BJP in Rajasthan, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said on Friday that their behaviour and public conduct should not change just because the party has assumed the administrative reins of the state.

She called on BJP leaders in the state to set a 'good example' for others to follow.

Seeking to draw a parallel between the current BJP regime and the previous Congress government in the state, Diya Kumari said the people of Rajasthan reposed their electoral faith in the party and the onus was now on the government to meet their expectations.

"Earlier, we were in the Opposition. Now we are in power. While we have taken the reins of administration in the state, it should not reflect on our public conduct and day-to-day functioning," the deputy CM said.

"Together, we should set a good example for others in the state. We all know what the previous Congress government did. They subjected the people to immense hardships and did nothing for the state. But we have to be different. We have to work and conduct ourselves in the same way as our national leadership, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Diya added. (ANI)

