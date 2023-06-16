Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 16 (ANI): Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday met Manipur Governor, Anusuiya Uikey, at Raj Bhavan in Imphal, and apprised her about the situation in the state, amid tension after a series of violence and clash incidents reported since last month. Justice UB Saha, Chairman of Manipur Human Rights Commission, was also present.

Manipur Governor informed them about the common programme of actions already taken up by the Central and State Governments to restore peace and tranquillity in the state.

The Governor also informed them about the action taken/proposals to be taken by the Central Government following the assurance given by the Union Home Minister during his visit to the state from May 29 to June 1 such as the Constitution of a Peace Committee by the Ministry of Home Affairs with the Governor as the Chairperson of the Committee and the Judicial Enquiry Commission headed by a retired Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

Further, the Governor reiterated the appeal made by her to all sections of the society irrespective of caste, creed and religion to solve the problem and bring peace through an amicable dialogue and to send all the displaced people to their respective places after providing basic amenities for them by the Government.

In addition, the Governor informed them that the Central Government has already sanctioned a package for those people in order to enable them to establish the practice of peaceful co-existence maintained by all the communities from time immemorial.

She appreciated the efforts made by CRPF for coming to the front line to rescue affected people since the violence broke out earlier in May.

The Governor was of the view that to start with, violence must stop to bring peace and tranquillity. Thereafter, DG, CRPF also apprised the Governor of his 3-day visit to the state.

The violence started following a Manipur High Court directive to the Manipur government to consider including the Metei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

As per the official records close to 47,000 people have been evacuated in the violence-torn situation and hundreds of people lost their homes which were gutted in the violence.

Nine people were killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence in Manipur on Wednesday. The state has seen ethnic violence since last month. (ANI)

