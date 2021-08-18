Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Amid the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' being carried out by a number of Union ministers in various states, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday called for "responsible behavior" during the pandemic, and said that some people's action of holding social events made him worry about the COVID-19 situation.

Newly-inducted Union ministers from Maharashtra, Bharti Pawar, Kapil Patil and Bhagwat Karad, embarked on 'Jan Ashirwad' yatras in different parts of Maharashtra earlier this week to reach out to people and thank them for the BJP's win in elections in the recent past. Another minister Narayan Rane will take out the yatra between August 19 and 25 in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts and Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation areas.

Apparently referring to it, Thackeray said in a statement, "The challenge of COVID-19 is not over yet. But the actions of some people who are violating rules and organising social, political or religious events - are worrisome. If one cannot become a COVID warrior, at least don't pave the way for the third wave of the pandemic."

"We could control the second wave of COVID-19 up to some extent with tremendous efforts of frontline workers, doctors and other medical staff. We should take every step cautiously. People should not forget that relaxations are given only for economic reasons," he said.

By not following of COVID-appropriate behaviour and by organising public gatherings and not covering faces with masks, people are not only risking their own lives, but they are a threat to others as well, he said.

"It is my appeal to everybody that people should not fall prey to any offers or provocations and first think about their own health," he said.

The production of medical oxygen in the state is still limited, Thackeray added.

"Hence, we have used the norm of oxygen availability while introducing relaxations. Responsible behaviour of people is the need of the hour," said the chief minister.

