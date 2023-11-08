New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appealed to adopt a multidimensional approach to achieve the goal of taking India's natural farming above 50 per cent.

Amit Shah made the appeal at the national symposium on 'Promotion of Organic Products through Cooperatives' organised by National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) as the chief guest in the national capital.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, "Natural farming is one of the many goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year of Amrit Mahotsav for building a self-reliant India. In order to achieve this goal, we have to work on many fronts and move ahead by coordinating between them."

Natural farming is a way of chemical-free farming based on desi cow and locally available resources, with no chemical fertilizers and pesticides and promotes traditional indigenous practices which give freedom to farmers from externally purchased inputs and is largely based on on-farm biomass recycling with major stress on biomass mulching, use of on-farm desi cow dung-urine formulation; managing pests through diversity, on-farm botanical concoctions and exclusion of all synthetic chemical inputs directly or indirectly and emphasis is given on improving natural nutrient cycling and increase in organic matter in the soil, which can help with climate change resilience and carbon sequestration in soils.

"The goal of taking natural farming above 50 per cent in India cannot be achieved without a multidimensional approach and these three works completed today are very important to achieve this goal," Shah added.

As natural farming does not use any synthetic chemicals; health risks and hazards are eliminated. It aims to make farming viable and aspirational by increasing the net incomes of farmers on account of cost reduction, reduced risks, similar yields, and incomes from intercropping.

He further said, "It is a matter of great satisfaction for India that today we are not only self-reliant in the field of agricultural produce but are also surplus and we have to assess this journey."

The most immediate impact of natural farming is on the biology of soil--on microbes and other living organisms such as earthworms. It improves soil health and in turn, increases productivity.

The Cooperation Minister noted that the bad consequences of excessive use of fertilizers and pesticides to increase production have started appearing before us today and said that their excessive use has not only reduced fertility and polluted the land and water but has also given rise to many diseases.

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon farmers across the country to adopt natural farming.

In the last 5-6 years, Amit Shah said that lakhs of farmers in the country have adopted natural farming and the number of such farmers is gradually increasing.

Pointing out that the problem for both farmers and consumers arises without proper certification, Shah said the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi approved the formation of National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) on January 11, 2023, to solve this problem.

He said that NCOL has been formed to provide a platform to all the farmers doing natural farming across the country and to make arrangements for the marketing of their products.

As per the Minister, six products of Bharat Organics have also been launched in the market today.

In the coming days, Shah later said Bharat Organics will become the most trusted and biggest brand not only in India but also in the global organic market.

"Our track record shows that when cooperatives and farmers get the right platform, we perform best. Including the six products launched today, a total of 20 products will be launched by December this year and the farmers producing them will start getting its benefits. The sale of six products is starting today through 150 outlets of Mother Dairy and these products will also be available online. Along with this, with the concept of Organic Under One Roof, a retail outlet network of all organic products is also being started today," Shah said.

On the occasion, Shah also launched the logo, website, and brochure of NCOL and distributed membership certificates to NCOL members. On this occasion, many dignitaries, including Union Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, and Chairman, NCOL were present.

Shah further said that the government led by PM Modi has strengthened the agricultural economy by keeping the small farmers of the country at the centre, added "if all farmers connect with natural farming through cooperatives, then we will be able to achieve the four goals--every citizen should be healthy, land should be safe, water should be safe and our farmers should be prosperous."

Noting that crores of cattle farmers commercially produce cow dung every day in our country, Shah said its commercial use can bring a huge revolution and can also significantly increase the income of the farmers.

"Today, the website of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Soil Limited and organic fertilizer produced from the Varanasi biogas plant were also inaugurated. Cow dung should be used in land conservation, natural farming, and increasing the income of farmers in the country. The NDDB and Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (GSFC) have also registered a brand for high-quality cow dung. They have also set up a cow dung gas plant with a capacity of 4,000 cubic meters in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)," he said.

The Minister said natural farming will reduce the demand for fertilisers and increase the production of food grains, and that the sooner we assimilate this new beginning, the more our country will move forward in the field of agriculture.

Shah said that NCOL is jointly promoted by Amul, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF), the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

He said that NCOL is a multipurpose initiative that will give momentum and direction to the country's mission of land and water conservation and increasing food production.

"This will be the biggest undertaking of the country in the next five years and will prove to be a big leap towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal to provide better health to all the countrymen," he said.

Shah said that NCOL will also work as a platform for marketing, branding, and exporting the products of farmers engaged in natural farming.

The Minister requested Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), Farmers Producer Organizations (FPOs) and progressive farmers across the country to associate with NCOL, strengthen the 'Bharat Brand', and make themselves prosperous through this brand.

He said every farmer associated with natural farming in the country should join National Cooperative Organics Limited, adding that "whatever profit is earned from organic products in India and the world should go directly into the bank accounts of the farmers." (ANI)

