New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, has approved the advance release of Rs 20 crores, as 2nd instalment of the Central share of SDRF, to Nagaland, for the year 2025-26, to help the state provide immediate relief assistance to people affected by extremely heavy rainfall and flash floods, landslides during the south-west monsoon of this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a relese on Tuesday.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the Government of India is standing shoulder to shoulder with the State Governments during natural calamities and disasters, providing them with all necessary support.

According to the MHA release, during the financial year 2025-26, the Central Government has already released Rs. 15,554 crore to 27 States under SDRF and Rs. 2,267.44 crore to 15 States under NDRF. In addition, Rs. 4,571.30 crore have been released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 States and Rs. 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 09 States.

The Central Government has also provided all logistical assistance, including the deployment of requisite NDRF, Army, and Air Force teams, and Air Force support, to all the flood-affected, landslide-affected, and cloudburst-affected States. During this year's monsoon, there was maximum deployment of 199 teams of NDRF in the 30 States/UTs for rescue and relief operations, the MHA release added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed happiness over the surrender of 21 Maoists along with their arms in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh.

In a post on X, Home Minister Shah said, "Glad to share that 21 Maoists have surrendered along with their arms in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh. Out of them, 13 were senior cadres. I commend them for joining the mainstream, abjuring violence at the call of the Modi government. I reiterate my appeal to those who are still wielding guns to surrender at the earliest. We are resolved to eradicate Naxalism by 31st March 2026."

A total of 21 Maoist cadres, including 13 women, surrendered with 18 weapons in the Kanker district on Sunday, Bastar Inspector General P Sundarraj said.

The cadres were part of the Kuemari/Kiskodo Area Committee of Keshkal Division (North Sub Zonal Bureau), he said.

According to the senior police official, four Division Committee Members, including Division Committee Secretary Mukesh, nine Area Committee Members and eight party members are among the 21 cadres who have joined the mainstream. (ANI)

