Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Pune for a two-day visit to Maharashtra. He was welcomed at the Pune airport by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with senior BJP leaders and party workers.

The visit is expected to include several high-level meetings, public addresses, and organisational reviews across the state.

Also Read | Kidjo, Padukone Make Hollywood Walk of Fame History.

"Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji arrived in Pune for a two-day visit to Maharashtra. At the airport, Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji and senior workers welcomed him," read a post from the Office of Amit Shah on X.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Naxalism in the state's Gadchiroli district is close to being eradicated. He added that the state government is committed to taking strong action against those who support Naxals.

Also Read | 'Power Was Misused to Malign Aaditya Thackeray's Image': Sanjay Raut Seeks Apology From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Nitesh Rane in Disha Salian Death Case.

"Naxalism in Gadchiroli is almost on the verge of being eradicated... Our Home Minister has set a target to eliminate Naxalism by 2026, and we are on that path," Shinde told reporters. "Action will be taken against those who support Naxalism... We will eradicate Naxalism in Maharashtra."

"Wherever Naxalism existed, development is now taking place, and by eliminating Naxalism, we are promoting development," he added.

An official statement earlier said that Gadchiroli Police, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrested a most-wanted Maoist commander during a joint operation on June 27. The arrested individual, identified as Ankal alias Mannu Sulge Pallo, had a bounty of ₹6 lakh announced by the Maharashtra government.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister had said that freeing the country from Naxalism by March 2026 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be one of the most significant achievements since Independence.

He said, "When the history of the eradication of Naxalism is written, the sacrifice, devotion, and hard work of our security forces will be inscribed in golden letters."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)