New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday condoled the demise of KV Sampath Kumar, Editor of Sanskrit daily Sudharma and said his efforts towards making Sanskrit a language of common use can never be forgotten.

Shah paid his tributes in tweets in Sanskrit and Hindi.

"The life of KV Sampath Kumarji was devoted to the preservation and growth of Sanskrit. His efforts towards making Sanskrit a language of common use can never be forgotten. His passing away is a big loss to Sanskrit and the journalism world. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier paid tributes to KV Sampath Kumar, saying he was an inspiring personality, who worked tirelessly towards preserving and popularising Sanskrit, especially among youngsters.

"His passion and determination were inspiring. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. (ANI)

