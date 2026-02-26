Mumbai, February 26: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Wednesday, February 25, trimming most of their sharp intra-day gains, amid profit-taking. Notably, after a volatile day of trading, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 50.15 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 82,276.07. On the other hand, the 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 57.85 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 25,482.50. That said, several stocks will be in focus today, February 26, as soon as the stock market opens for business.

Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Thursday's trading session. As stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling of shares, we bring you the names of stocks that are likely to be in the spotlight during today's trading session. According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of Tata Capital Ltd, IRFC, Lupin, KFin Technologies, Sanofi India, and Shaily Engineering Plastics are expected to be in focus during Thursday's trading session. Stock Market Holidays March 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of Tata Capital Limited (NSE: TATACAP), Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (NSE: IRFC) and Kfin Technologies Limited (NSE: KFINTECH) all ended the last trading session of Wednesday, February 25, on a negative note. Notably, stocks of Tata Capital Limited (NSE: TATACAP), Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (NSE: IRFC) and Kfin Technologies Limited (NSE: KFINTECH) fell by INR 2.60, INR 4.88 and INR 2.20 each, respectively.

On the other hand, stocks of Lupin Limited (NSE: LUPIN) and Sanofi India Limited (NSE: SANOFI) both closed Wednesday's trading session in green. Both stocks ended the last trading session on a positive note after rising by INR 42 and INR 54 each. However, shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics Limited (NSE: SHAILY) ended the day on a negative note and closed in red after declining by INR 4.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

