New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Congratulating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates for their win the recently concluded by-elections in several states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the NDA governments are committed to holistic development by elevating the standard of living of every section of society.

"I express my gratitude to the people for their support to the BJP and the NDA in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha by-elections. The NDA governments under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji are committed to holistic development by elevating the standard of living of every section of the country. Congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers," tweeted Shah.

In Assam, the BJP-led alliance swept bypolls on all five seats on Tuesday.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP registered victory in two out of three Assembly constituencies and Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.

In Bihar, the Janata Dal (United), a constituent of NDA retained both Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly seats.

In Karnataka, BJP has won Sindgi Assembly bypolls while the party lost the Hangal seat to Congress.

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP faced a setback as the Congress party won three Assembly seats that went to bypolls on October 30. Congress also won the Mandi Parliamentary constituency. Similarly, Congress swept the Rajasthan by-polls winning both Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly seats that went to by-elections.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won by-polls in all four assembly seats in West Bengal. TMC candidates won Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba assembly with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing on the second position on all four seats. (ANI)

