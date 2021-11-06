New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed grief over the fire incident in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district hospital that left 10 people dead.

"Deeply anguished by the heart-wrenching accident that took place in the Civil Hospital, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families and I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah tweeted.

Ahmednagar District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said a total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar Civil hospital.

There were 17 patients admitted in Covid-19 ICU center of Ahmednagar civil hospital when the fire broke out around 10.30 a.m. in the building due to a short circuit, said the official.

"The process to shift these 17 patients was going on but unfortunately 10 patients have lost their lives and one is still critical," Bhosale said.

"Fire audit of the hospital was done just after the Nashik hospital fire incident. But now based on several complaints from relatives a fire brigade officer has been asked to conduct the enquiry," he added.

