New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation following Operation Sindoor, calling it a decisive declaration of Bharat's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and a redefining moment in the country's strategic posture.

In a post on X, Amit Shah posted, "PM Modi today demarcated the boundary for Bharat's enemies through the example of Operation Sindoor, in which our armed forces razed the very edifice of terrorism in Pakistan's backyard."

Reinforcing the Prime Minister's warning, Shah said that Bharat will strike back the moment our enemies dare to make a mistake.

"Our armed forces have made Pakistan shudder with their might and set a new normal of zero tolerance for terrorism. PM Modi reiterated our resolve that Bharat would strike back the very moment our enemies dare to make a mistake. Do listen to his powerful speech," read his post.

The Home Minister also praised the armed forces of the country for their courage and valour and said that the bravery of our forces will forever be etched in our glorious history.

"Nation salutes the unparalleled valour of our Armed Forces - the destroyers of our enemies and the shield of Bharat. We also salute our first line of defence, the courageous personnel of the BSF. The bravery of our forces will forever be etched in our glorious history," he said.

Congratulating PM Modi for his leadership, Shah wrote, "I congratulate PM Modi for his exemplary leadership in delivering justice to the departed souls of our innocent brothers. Time and again, Modi Ji has proven that no enemy of Bharat can go unpunished. Operation Sindoor."

Asserting that the Indian Armed Forces have shown a lot of courage to achieve the objectives of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the forces had been given full freedom to wipe out terrorists.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Every terror organisation now knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai".

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, PM Modi said, "The barbarism that terrorists have shown has shaken the country and the world."

In a bold and unequivocal message to the nation following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail and will respond to any terrorist attack with strict and decisive action.

"Operation Sindoor is now India's established policy in the fight against terrorism, marking a decisive shift in India's strategic approach", he declared, stating that the operation has set a new standard, a new normal in counter-terrorism measures.

PM Modi on Monday outlined three key pillars of India's security doctrine.

Firstly, the 'Decisive Retaliation,' any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong and resolute response. India will retaliate on its terms, targeting terror hubs at their roots.

The second is 'No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail.'PM Modi said India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Any terrorist safe haven operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes.

The third pillar is 'No distinction between terror sponsors and terrorists.'PM Modi said India will no longer see terrorist leaders and the governments sheltering them as separate entities.

He pointed out that during Operation Sindoor, the world once again witnessed Pakistan's disturbing reality--senior Pakistani military officials openly attending funerals of eliminated terrorists, proving Pakistan's deep involvement in state-sponsored terrorism.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that India will continue taking decisive steps to safeguard its citizens against any threat. (ANI)

