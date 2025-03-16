Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended a meeting with Chief Ministers of Northeastern states at a hotel in Guwahati.

This comes during Amit Shah's visit to the northeast, where he attended a public gathering on the fourth and final day of the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, in Assam's Kokrajhar.

Addressing the 57th annual conference of ABSU, Shah reflected on the peace established in Bodoland since the signing of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Peace Agreement in 2020 and assured that the Central government would implement 100 per cent conditions of the agreement to establish peace in the region.

Shah stated that despite initial scepticism from the Congress party, the Assam government and the Centre have implemented approximately 82 per cent of the agreement's conditions.

"This event is the message of the peace established in Bodoland. I still remember January 27, 2020, when the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) Peace Agreement was signed. Congress party used to mock me that there would never be peace in Bodoland and that the agreement would become a joke, but, today, the Assam government and Centre has implemented almost 82 per cent conditions of this agreement," Shah said.

"The Modi government will implement 100 per cent of the agreement conditions in the next two years. After that, there will be a long-lasting peace in the BTR area," he added.

The Home Minister further stated that under the provisions of the agreement, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA Act) was removed from the entire Bodoland region on April 1, 2022. Shah highlighted the progress and development the region has made since the signing of the peace accord.

The four-day conference, concluded today, has remained a crucial platform for fostering academic excellence, leadership, and cultural identity. (ANI)

