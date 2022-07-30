Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday applauded President Droupadi Murmu for her achievement to become the 15th President of India despite coming from a background that lacked basic facilities.

"Droupadi Murmu recently became the President of India. She comes from such a background, that when she was born, there was neither a proper supply of electricity nor there were any good schools. Despite that, she worked hard towards the service of the people," Home Minister Amit Shah said addressing school students at the inauguration of a school at Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh.

President Murmu, who hails from the tribal community, took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday (July 25).

On July 22, former Jharkhand Governor Murmu registered a historic win over her rival Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election, becoming the first woman tribal candidate and the second woman in the country to occupy the highest office in the country.

NDA presidential candidate Murmu was officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on July 21.

Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value of 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on July 18.

Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi.Soon after the completion of the third round of counting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda met Murmu at her residence in the national capital and extended greetings on her victory.

He said that the Constitution of India gives this opportunity to everyone to become the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or even a great scientist like APJ Abdul Kumar.

"You all are fortunate that you will be taught under the influence of National Education Policy, 2020. It has been formulated very carefully with intent for overall development and grooming of a student's mind," the Home Minister said.

The Union government on July 29, 2020, announced the new National Education Policy which said that the quality of the education system can be improved through the development of a National Curriculum Framework (NCF)

Quoting some Sanskrit phrases, he said that one can achieve anything if he/she is hard-working enough and is dedicated to working continuously towards the goal.

"The society always remembers great peoples-- the ones who work for others selflessly," he added.

"Hard work can make you successful, but to become Great, you need to do hard work, not for the self but for others," he said.

Adding further, he said that nothing can stop the country from becoming the greatest in the world once all of us decide to live for the country.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's har Ghar Tiranga campaign on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India and said, "Unfurling the national flag on the occasion will show our determination to devote the rest of our lives to the country." (ANI)

