Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], August 2 (ANI): Preparations are underway for the foundation stone laying and bhoomi pujan ceremony of the grand temple of Maa Sita in Sitamarhi, Bihar, scheduled for August 8 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Kumar Jaiswal highlighted the significance of the event, stating, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival is set to take place in Sitamarhi... The grand temple of Lord Ram has been constructed in Ayodhya, after which the people of Bihar had faith that a grand temple of Maa Sita should be built in Sitamarhi, Bihar, where Maa Sita was born. This is going to be a very significant and historic task. On August 8, the foundation stone laying ceremony of this temple will be done by Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar."

Also Read | Mumbai: IIT-Bombay Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Hostel Building in Powai.

According to a Bihar BJP Facebook post, a meeting to finalise arrangements was held under the leadership of Bihar BJP President Dr. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal and Organisation General Secretary Bhikhubhai Sahab. State General Secretary Rakesh Kumar, state ministers, MLAs, district presidents, district in-charges, and other esteemed party office-bearers attended the meeting.

Earlier on July 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bihar to inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore in Motihari.

Also Read | Flipkart Freedom Sale Live Now in India: From iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and Nothing Phone 3a, Check Bank Offers, Deals and Discounts.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the government does not stop at slogans or promises; it delivers through action. He emphasised that when their Government says it works for the backwards and extremely backwards communities, this commitment is reflected in its policies and decisions.

He stated that their mission is clear: to prioritise every backwards individual, whether it is backwards regions or backwards classes, they remain central to the government's priorities.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again seek to continue its stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will aim to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates. The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)