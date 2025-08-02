New Delhi, August 2: Flipkart Freedom Sale is now live in India. After the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, Flipkart started the Freedom Sale on August 1, 2025. Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has started from July 31, 2025, at 12 PM. If you have been waiting for the right time to grab great deals, Flipkart Freedom sale 2025 can also be an opportunity to explore discounts, special bank offers, and exclusive benefits across a wide range of products.

The Flipkart sale brings exclusive offers across multiple categories that could interest anyone shopping for Smartphones, electronics products or everyday essentials. The Freedom Sale on Flipkart started at 12:00 AM IST on August 1 and is set to run till August 8, 2025. Flipkart has lined up discounts on smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, and more. Interested customers using ICICI Bank or Bank of Baroda (BoB) cards can unlock extra discounts, while Flipkart Plus members have a chance to save even more using SuperCoins. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Now Live in India: Check Bank Offers, Prime Member Benefits, Deals on Apple, Samsung Smartphones and Electronics Products.

Flipkart Freedom Sale Bank Offers

During the Flipkart Freedom Sale, the platform has teamed up with ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB) to offer additional savings to its customers. Shoppers using ICICI Bank or BoB credit cards can avail an instant discount of up to 10% on eligible purchases. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Timeline, Price and Specifications Tipped; Check Details of Upcoming Samsung Smartphone.

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 Deals and Discounts on Smartphones

During the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025, several popular smartphones are available at attractive discounted prices. The Apple iPhone 16 with 128GB is listed at INR 69,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with 8GB + 128GB is available for INR 35,999. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at INR 22,999. Customers can also grab the Nothing Phone 3a with 8GB + 128GB for INR 24,999, the Vivo T4 5G for INR 21,999, and the OPPO K13 5G for INR 17,999.

