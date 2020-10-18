Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday offered prayers at the Bahuchara Mata temple in Mansa, Gandhinagar on the first day of Navratri.

Shah took part in the arti at the temple which is located in his paternal hometown, Mansa.

Earlier in the day, he had also wished the countrymen on the occasion of the beginning of the festival.

He had also urged people to follow all COVID-19 related guidelines and stay safe during the festive season. (ANI)

