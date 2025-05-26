Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah who arrived in Nagpur on Sunday night is slated to participate in in a series of events in Nagpur and Nanded today, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced.

Shah received a warm welcome from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Fadnavis upon his arrival here yesterday.

https://x.com/Dev_Fadnavis/status/1926696815467925663

The schedule includes the bhoomipujan of 'Swasti Niwas' at the National Cancer Institute in Jamtha, Nagpur, followed by the bhoomipujan of the permanent campus and e-inauguration of the temporary campus of the National Forensic Science University in Kamthi in the city.

Later, Shah will inaugurate a full-length statue and premises beautification work of former Chief Minister Late Vasantrao Naik in Anand Nagar, Nanded. This will be followed by the BJP Shankhnad grand public rally at Nava Mondha Ground, Nanded and the inauguration of the BJP Nanded city office in Shivajinagar, Nanded, this evening.

These events highlight a blend of developmental initiatives, public engagement, and homage to regional leaders.

The Home Minister will be making an upcoming visit to West Bengal as well.

Shah is scheduled to travel to West Bengal on June 1, where he will participate in a significant central government event anticipated to take place in the vibrant city of Kolkata. According to sources within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this visit is expected to highlight key governmental initiatives.

During his upcoming visit, Shah is scheduled to engage in discussions with key members of the party's core committee, as well as the elected BJP MLAs. This gathering aims to strengthen party unity and strategise on pressing political issues, ensuring that all representatives are aligned with the party's objectives and upcoming initiatives.

"There could be discussions on preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the state," a BJP source said.

With the Bengal Assembly elections due next year, the BJP has already begun early preparations across the state. (ANI)

