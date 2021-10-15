Union Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to freedom fighters at cellular jail of Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Photo/ANI)

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], October 15 (ANI): As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited Cellular Jail in Port Blair and paid tributes to freedom fighters.

He also visited the cell in the Cellular Jail where the British had imprisoned Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The Union Home Minister is on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

On Saturday, he will carry out an aerial survey of Rani Laxmibai Island, Shaheed Dweep Eco-tourism project, Swaraj Dweep water aerodrome and other development projects.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects of Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island.

On October 17, Amit Shah will attend review meetings on the security and development of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (ANI)

