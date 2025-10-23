Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the newly constructed residential complex will make communication between public representatives and the people even more convenient.

"Inauguration of the newly constructed residential complex for legislators in Gandhinagar. This residential complex, comprising 216 flats, will allow members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly to reside in the same complex, thereby making communication between public representatives and the people even more convenient and promoting the resolution of problems," Amit Shah said on X.

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1981322264370156030

According to a Chief Minister's Office (CMO) release, the MLA residential complex in Sector 17, constructed by the State Government's Roads and Buildings Department, covers a total area of 28,576 square meters. Each residence, with a spacious area of 238.45 square meters, includes 3 bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, an office, and a servant's room.

Union Home Minister inaugurated these well-equipped residential units in an event graced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Shankar Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Ahir.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 325 crore, the newly constructed MLA residential complex has been designed to meet modern requirements. It includes a spacious garden, a multipurpose hall with a 300-person capacity, a community hall, a swimming pool, a gymnasium, a canteen (dining hall), indoor sports facilities, a dispensary for medical care, and a provision store.

Furthermore, to ensure adequate parking within the complex, each unit has been allotted two parking spaces -- one in the basement and one on the ground floor.

All internal roads on the campus have been constructed using RCC.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Catch the Rain" and water conservation initiative, the complex is equipped with rainwater harvesting facilities for underground collection and storage of rainwater.

Additionally, 600 new trees have been planted throughout the newly constructed MLA residential complex, marking a substantial step toward fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for environmental conservation.

Furthermore, considering future housing requirements, of the 12 existing blocks totalling 216 residences, 10 blocks (180 units) have been furnished with both fixed and movable furniture, while the remaining two blocks (36 units) have been equipped with only fixed furniture.

Notably, in 1970-71, residences for members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly were built in Sector 17, Gandhinagar, each covering 41.46 square meters and featuring one bedroom, a drawing room, a kitchen, and a toilet.

Over the years, as the need for additional housing grew, in 1990-91, a total of 168 three-story residences were built in Sector 21 across 14 blocks. Each unit covered 85.30 square meters and featured two bedrooms, a drawing room, and a kitchen.

Now, considering present needs and future requirements, the construction of this modern, fully equipped MLA residential complex has been completed and inaugurated.

Each unit in these residences, covering a carpet area of 170.32 sq. meters, is designed as a 3BHK and features an office with a waiting area, a servant's room, a kitchen, a dining room, a living room with a balcony, a dressing room, and two toilets.

In addition to fully furnished interiors, the complex is equipped with two elevators.

Following the inauguration of the residential complex, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited and inspected the units and expressed his satisfaction with the state-of-the-art facilities.

On this occasion, Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel, local MLAs, City BJP President Ashish Dave, office-bearers, municipal councillors, Roads and Buildings Secretary Prabhat Pateliya, and senior officials from the department and district administration were present. (ANI)

