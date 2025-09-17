New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he has started a "Ghuspatiya Bachao Yatra" as his party seeks to protect infiltrators to win elections.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Shah asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) firmly supports the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to cleanse the voter list of the infiltrators.

He also urged citizens to be vigilant against attempts to safeguard illegal migrants for electoral benefits.

"Rahul Baba has just started his 'Ghuspatiya Bachao Yatra'... Today, I have come to this platform to tell the people of the country to recognise these people. They want infiltrators to remain on our voter lists because they do not trust the people of India and want to win elections on the basis of infiltrators. The BJP supports the SIR and the campaign to clear the voter lists..." Shah said.

The Home Minister further said the Congress is holding a 'save infiltrator rally'. "Who are they trying to save? They are holding this yatra as they want to win polls with the help of these 'infiltrators'."

The remarks came amid the ongoing political sparring between the ruling BJP and the Congress over issues of national security, infiltration, and electoral reforms.

Shah's comment came days after Rahul Gandhi took part in 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar ahead of Assembly elections in the state against SIR-- a unique voter list verification process started by the Election Commission of India aimed at ensuring accurate, fraud-free elections through comprehensive voter validation.

In the event, the Home Minister also dedicated 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to the public in New Delhi. Along with this, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects of the Delhi government worth approximately Rs 1,600 crore, including 2 Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants, new blocks in five hospitals, a hostel for differently-abled girl students, 150 dialysis machines, Atal Asha Home, a nursing college and a hostel.

On the occasion, Shah said the BJP has started the 'Seva Pakhwada' tradition to celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday, between September 17 and October 2, for the welfare of each.

He mentioned that people across the country, as well as Indians living abroad, are sincerely praying for Prime Minister Modi's good health, long life, and continued service to the nation on the occasion of his birthday.

"It was decided to celebrate the birthday of the man whose life's glory and every fibre of his being is dedicated to the service of Mother India as 'Seva Pakhwada'. For 11 years, all of India has been observing this 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17th to October 2nd..."

Shah further praised the Prime Minister's leadership, citing his role in the abrogation of Article 370, India's economic rise, and his tireless dedication to public service.

Speaking at the event, Shah said, "For years, the workers of the BJP had desired the removal of Article 370. While our voices were loud, we also wondered how this would be possible. The country elected Modi ji as Prime Minister for the second time and abolished Article 370. Working under Modi's leadership for years, I have seen that he is the only person in the country who has never taken a vacation. Because of this, the 11th-ranked economy that Manmohan Singh left behind has now reached the fourth position. People of Delhi, be prepared; by 2027, we will have become the third-largest economy in the world."

Turning his attention to the national capital, Shah highlighted the government's efforts to tackle Delhi's mounting waste problem. "The massive mountains of garbage force people of Delhi to look down in front of the world. Today, the Narela Bawana Phase 2 Energy Plant has been established to process 3,000 tonnes of waste daily. The Okhla plant will also be able to generate electricity using 2,000 metric tonnes of waste. This will boost the circular economy, generate green energy, and pave the way for a clean Delhi. The garbage heaps taller than the Qutub Minar will vanish in no time," he asserted.

Crediting PM Modi with historic achievements ranging from national security to religious and cultural milestones, Shah said, "Be it securing the country's borders, surgical strikes, air strikes, and finally giving a befitting reply to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor, PM Modi has done it all."

"For years, we all wanted a Ram Mandir to be built in Ayodhya. Rahul Baba used to mock the BJP, saying, 'Mandir wahi banayenge lekin tithi nahi batayenge.' The temple has been built, Ram Lalla has been installed, and people all over the world are rejoicing today. Be it building the Kashi Vishwanath corridor or starting the work of rebuilding the Somnath temple with gold, every such issue that was stuck for years, PM Modi solved it in a jiffy and increased the confidence of the people of the country."

Shah further emphasised Modi's governance model, noting that the Prime Minister had always worked beyond party lines.

"Rekha Gupta (Delhi Chief Minister) was just saying that PM Modi has never discriminated between the BJP government or any other government. He is given Delhi more than it deserved, even when Arvind Kejriwal's government was here. PM Modi considers 140 crore people his family and dedicated his entire life to their welfare. Securing the nation, developing it economically, bringing new energy, enthusiasm, and convenience to every poor person's home, and instilling the resolve of a great India in every child's mind, PM Modi has accomplished all this in his 11 years. The country will long remember these accomplishments of PM Modi," Shah added. (ANI)

