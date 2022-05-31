Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Culture will organise "Telangana Formation Day" celebrations at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on June 2 in Delhi which will be headed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The state of Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014, and the day is celebrated as 'Telangana Day' or 'Telangana Formation Day'.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Six in Fray for Four RS Seats in Rajasthan.

The event has been approved by the National Implementation Committee (NIC).

The program aims to highlight the roots of the land of culture, heritage, architectural magnificence and unsung heroes of India's youngest state, which is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year.

Also Read | China's Economic Crisis Hits Countryside After Rural Banks Are Told To Freeze Withdrawals.

As a part of the program, popular singers from Telangana such as Mangali and Vedala Hemachandra will be performing. The event will also witness performances from the school children of Haryana which is a paired state under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Folk dancers from Telangana and performances by Kathak Kendra Delhi will also showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state.

This event marks the first time that the Government of India will be celebrating "Telangana Formation Day" and to ensure that it is commemorated in a befitting manner, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest during the program.

The event will also be attended by the Minister of States for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)