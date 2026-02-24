By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a focused push to issues of "demographic changes, infiltration and illegal religious constructions" during his three-day visit to Bihar from February 25 to 27, top sources said.

Also Read | Golden Horizon Missile Offered to India by Israel: Everything You Need To Know.

In what is being described as a first-of-its-kind high-level review in Bihar, the Home Minister will give direct oversight to a comprehensive meeting with District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) from seven Seemanchal districts Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, Katihar, Madhepura, Saharsa, and Supaul. These districts, located along or near the India-Nepal and India-Bangladesh borders, have long been considered sensitive from the standpoint of cross-border movement and internal security dynamics.

Sources, privy to the development, told ANI that the meeting will review "ground-level inputs on demographic changes, instances of illegal infiltration, and the status of religious structures allegedly constructed without due authorisation." The deliberations are expected to include presentations from district administrations and police authorities, along with intelligence assessments.

Also Read | Blue Drum Horror in Lucknow: 'Pressurised' To Crack NEET, Son Shoots Father Dead in Front of Sister, Stuffs Chopped Body Parts in Drum.

The Home Minister is likely to emphasise coordinated action between civil administration and law enforcement agencies to address any security vulnerabilities.

As per sources, Shah will give clear directions on strengthening coordination between district administrations and law enforcement agencies to address infiltration and unauthorised religious constructions.

It is learnt to be the first time that the Union Home Minister will directly chair such a comprehensive review meeting in Bihar focusing specifically on demographic and infiltration-related concerns at the district level. The initiative signals the Centre's heightened attention to the Seemanchal region, which has featured prominently in political and security discussions in recent years due to its proximity to international borders and its complex socio-economic profile.

The Seemanchal region, owing to its proximity to international borders, has remained under administrative watch for security and socio-political reasons.

In addition to Seemanchal district review, Shah will chair multiple meetings concerning the broader security scenario and internal security framework in Bihar. These meetings are expected to cover issues such as border management, intelligence coordination, policing strategies, and preparedness against organised crime and extremist elements.

During the visit, the Home Minister will also give time to reviewing Bihar's overall internal security preparedness.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs will accompany him, including Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, who will give inputs based on intelligence assessments and field reports. Their presence underscores the importance being attached to the review process and the likelihood of follow-up measures based on the findings of the meetings.

Shah is also scheduled to hold a dedicated meeting with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the central armed police force responsible for guarding the India-Nepal border. The discussion is expected to centre on border security challenges, including surveillance, intelligence-sharing, and measures to curb illegal cross-border activities. Given Bihar's long and porous border with Nepal, strengthening coordination between state police and central forces remains a key priority.

The Seemanchal region has historically faced developmental challenges, including high population density, migration pressures, and limited infrastructure. Over the years, concerns have periodically been raised regarding demographic shifts and alleged cross-border infiltration, prompting both political debate and administrative scrutiny.

The upcoming meetings are expected to assess these issues through a governance and security lens, with an emphasis on data-driven evaluation and lawful enforcement.

Officials said the outcome of the deliberations may lead to strengthened monitoring mechanisms, enhanced inter-agency coordination, and targeted administrative measures in sensitive districts. The visit is likely to conclude with a review of action points and timelines for implementation.

Shah's three-day tour thus marks a significant intervention by the Union government in Bihar's internal security landscape, particularly in the strategically important Seemanchal belt. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)