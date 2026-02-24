Blue Drum Horror in Lucknow: ‘Pressurised’ To Crack NEET, Son Shoots Father Dead in Front of Sister, Stuffs Chopped Body Parts in Drum

Lucknow, February 24: A 19-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was arrested in Lucknow on Monday, February 23, for the brutal murder of his 49-year-old father. The incident, which has been dubbed the "Blue Drum Horror in Lucknow," involved the teenager shooting his father dead in front of his younger sister before allegedly chopping the body into pieces and stuffing them into a plastic drum.

The victim, identified as Manvendra Singh, who had a business in pharmaceutical and a liquor trade as well who had been reportedly pushing his son, Akshat , to excel in his medical entrance exams. According to investigators, the teenager had failed to clear the exam in previous attempts and was facing immense psychological pressure from his father to secure a seat in a government medical college. The situation escalated on the night of February 20, when a heated argument over academic performance allegedly led Aditya to use his father’s licensed pistol to commit the crime. Lucknow Horror: Son Shoots Father Dead Over NEET Pressure, Chops Body; Hides Remains in Drum.

Son Shoots Father Dead in Front of Sister, Stuffs Chopped Body Parts in Drum

Blue drum murder strikes UP, again. In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, 19-year-old Akshat Pratap Singh allegedly shot and killed his father, Manvendra Singh, before dismembering the body. He disposed of the severed limbs and stuffed the remaining torso into a… pic.twitter.com/olnII03Yju — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 24, 2026

Youth Shoots Father in Front of Sister, Chops Body and Hides Remains in Blue Drum

Police reports indicate that Akshat ’s 14-year-old sister was a witness to the shooting. To ensure her silence, Aditya allegedly threatened her with the same weapon, forcing her to stay inside the house while he attempted to dispose of the evidence. Over the next 48 hours, the teenager used a sharp marble cutter to dismember the body, attempting to fit the remains into a large blue plastic drum typically used for water storage.

He then used chemical cleaners and room fresheners to mask the scent of the remains. Despite these efforts, the foul odor eventually spread to the neighbouring houses by Sunday evening. When police arrived to investigate, they found the house locked from the inside. Upon gaining entry, they discovered Akshat and his sister in a state of shock, with the drum containing the remains hidden in a corner of the bathroom. Ansh Files Goes Viral: Ansh Pratap Singh From Lucknow Accused of Serious Online Harassment.

During interrogation, Akshat reportedly confessed to the killing, citing years of verbal and physical abuse linked to his "academic failures." He told officers that he felt "trapped" by his father’s expectations and saw no other way out. The Lucknow police have seized the weapon and the marble cutter used in the crime.

"The boy was under significant mental duress regarding his career," stated a senior police official. "However, the calculated nature of the dismemberment suggests a high degree of premeditation after the initial act of violence."

The victim’s wife was reportedly away visiting relatives in their native village when the murder took place. She returned to Lucknow on Monday to find her husband dead and her son in police custody. The 14-year-old sister has been sent for psychological counseling and is currently under the care of female police officers as she is the primary eyewitness in the case.

Akshat has been charged under Section 103 (Murder) and Section 238 (Causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was produced before a local court on Tuesday and has been sent to judicial custody.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).