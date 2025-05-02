Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday noted that the capital of 'Indralok' was named Amaravati and it is no coincidence that Amaravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh adding that the city will be one where the dreams of the youth will get fulfilled.

Amravati is a sign of the establishment of 'Swarna Andhra' and will strengthen the pathway for Viksit Bharat, said the Prime Minister while addressing a public event here.

"Amravati was the name of the capital of Indralok, and it is not merely a coincidence that Amravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh. It is a sign of the establishment of 'Swarna Andhra'. 'Swarna Andhra' will strengthen the pathway for a Viksit Bharat and Amravati will empower the vision of 'Swarna Andhra'," PM Modi said.

He further praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and said, "When I was newly elected CM of Gujarat, I was very closely monitoring the initiatives Chandrababu Naidu was taking in Hyderabad. I learned a lot, and today, I got the opportunity to implement them." .

"Amaravati is set to become a city where the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh's youth will turn into reality. With a focus on IT, Artificial Intelligence, green energy, sustainable industries, education, and healthcare, Amaravati is poised to emerge as a leading hub in these sectors in the coming years. The central government is extending all necessary support and infrastructure to the state government to foster growth and development in these areas," PM Modi said.

Further the Prime Minister said that the centre has extended all possible assistance for the construction of Amaravati in 2014-2019.

"NTR garu envisioned a vibrant and developed Andhra Pradesh. Together, let us strive to transform Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh into a leading growth engine for the nation. It is our responsibility to fulfill the cherished dream of NTR garu," the PM said.

PM Modi said that over the past decade, India has placed significant emphasis on developing its physical, digital, and social infrastructure, making it one of the fastest-modernising nations in this regard.

"Andhra Pradesh, in particular, has been a key beneficiary of this progress. Today, the state witnessed the launch of rail and road projects worth thousands of crores, further boosting its infrastructure development," he added.

The PM said the railways have undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade in the state.

"To facilitate this development, the government allocated record-breaking funds. Between 2009 and 2014, the combined railway budget for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was less than Rs 900 crore. In contrast, the current railway budget for Andhra Pradesh alone exceeds Rs 9,000 crore--an increase of more than tenfold," he said.

He further said that the government has always prioritised the welfare and interests of our farmers.

"Over the past decade, the central government has allocated Rs. 12 lakh crore to ensure the availability of affordable fertilisers. Through the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers in Andhra Pradesh have received claims totalling Rs. 5,500 crore. Additionally, under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers in Andhra Pradesh have benefited from financial assistance exceeding Rs. 17,500 crore," the PM said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The Prime Minister inaugurated seven National Highway projects in Andhra Pradesh. These Projects include widening various sections of National Highways and building Roads over bridges and subways, among others.

These projects will enhance road safety, create employment opportunities, and provide seamless connectivity to religious and tourist places like Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Malakonda and Udayagiri Fort, among others.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting capacity.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of PM Ekta Mall at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

