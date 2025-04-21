Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): Jailed MP and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's father,, Tarsem Singh, has slammed the Punjab government for extending his son's detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and alleged that "people sitting in power are murdering democracy".

"People sitting in power are murdering democracy. There is no place for black laws like this in the nation. These kinds of laws are being imposed on minorities and then are being extended for a long time. People voted for him in large numbers, and he is being put in jail by imposing false cases," Tarsem Singh told ANI.

Amritpal Singh's lawyer, Imaan Singh Khara, said the NSA has been imposed on Amritpal Singh for the third time.

"The detention order will come into effect from April 23, 2025, as the first NSA was imposed on April 23, 2023, the second NSA was imposed on April 23, 2024, before the Lok Sabha elections, and the third NSA has been imposed in violation of human rights by the government," he said.

Amritpal Singh's paternal uncle, Sukhchain Singh, who met the Jathedars of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, alleged that governments are rattled after the people of Khadoor Sahib voted for him in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Jathedar Sahib listened to our grievances and the government is again and again imposing black laws on Sikhs...Amritpal Singh talked about saving the youth... Since the people of Khadoor Sahib voted for him in large numbers, the governments are rattled," he said.

Amritpal is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail after he was detained under the NSA following his arrest on April 23, 2023.

Earlier this January, the Independent MP had filed a petition seeking permission to attend the Parliament session and participate in the Republic Day celebrations.

In his earlier petition, Amritpal Singh argued that his prolonged absence is preventing his 19 lakh voters from having their voice heard in Parliament. He claimed his detention was 'politically motivated' and intended to curb his rising popularity.

Amritpal Singh lived in Dubai prior to his return to Punjab in 2022, after the death of Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu. After his return, he became the chief of Deep Sidhu's pro-Khalistani organization, Waris Punjab De.

He was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements.

On Friday, Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of Amritpal Singh and a key figure in the 'Waris Punjab De' organisation, was produced before the Ajnala court after the completion of a three-day police remand.

On April 16, the National Security Act (NSA), Punjab Police got custody of Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of Amritpal Singh.

Punjab Police had reached Dibrugarh on April 9 to take Papalpreet Singh into custody under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA).

Papalpreet Singh was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) in an operation conducted by the Punjab Police in Hoshiarpur on April 10. The crackdown came almost three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed the Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his close associates, Lovepreet Toofan.

Rejecting the allegations, the family members of Papalpreet Singh have claimed that no damage was done to the police station and that he only tried to stop the use of drugs in Punjab. (ANI)

