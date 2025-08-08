Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 8: In a significant breakthrough, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has solved the pro-Khalistan graffiti case reported during the night of August 6-7 at three locations in the city, said the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Friday.

According to the police, two accused, including a minor and both residents of Dargabad village in Batala, have been apprehended within 24 hours of the incident.

In a social media post on X, the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, wrote,

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused were in contact with foreign-based Shamsher Singh alias Shera Mann, who allegedly directed them to carry out the act on the instructions of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

Police said the graffiti was executed after the accused received instructions and designs via Snapchat, though the promised payment was never made.

The post reads, "Preliminary investigation reveals they were in contact with foreign-based Shamsher Singh @ Shera Mann, who directed them to carry out the act on instructions from Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. The accused executed the graffiti after receiving instructions and designs via #Snapchat, but the promised payment was never made."

An FIR has been registered in the matter, and further investigation is underway.

"FIR has been registered. Further investigation is underway. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to curbing anti-national activities and maintaining peace and harmony in the state," the DGP posted on X.

Earlier, Amritsar Commissionerate Police apprehended four accused involved in cross-border arms smuggling and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Akash (20) of village Daoke in Amritsar, Ramanpreet Singh (23) of village Bagha Kalan in Amritsar, Pratap Singh (25) of village Sur Singh in Ferozepur and Sarbjit Singh alias Babbal (25) of Debi Wala Bazar in Amritsar. The recovered pistols include two 9MM PX5, two 9MM Glock and three .30 bore pistols. (ANI)

