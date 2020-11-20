Port Blair, Nov 20 (PTI) Eleven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 4,604, a health department official said on Friday.

Of the 11 new cases, six have travel history, while five infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Class 10 Student Kills Minor Girlfriend in Sambhal.

Twenty more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,398.

The archipelago now has 145 active coronavirus cases, while 61 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 90 Lakh With 45,882 New Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)