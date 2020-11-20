New Delhi, November 20: India's coronavirus tally increased to 90 lakh on Friday. The total number of cases have jumped to 90,04,366 with 45,882 new coronavirus infections reported in the past 24 hours. With 584 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,32,162.

The total active cases reached 4,43,794 after an increase of 491 in the past 24 hours. The total improved jumped to 84,28,410 with 44,807 new discharges in a single day. Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Should be Available for Public by April 2021, Maximum Price Rs 1,000: Seram Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla.

This is the thirteenth consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-mark was on November 7. Delhi is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases over the past few days. Delhi High Court rapped the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government on Thursday for its inability to control the situation. Delhi government also increase the fine for not wearing a mask to Rs 2,000 from Rs 500 to punish people who have been flouting the rules.

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by around February 2021 and by April for the general public. The vaccine will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the final trial results and regulatory approvals. He expected that probably by 2024, every Indian will get vaccinated.

The anti-viral drug remdesivir should not be used to treat Covid-19 patients no matter how severe their illness as it has "no important effect" on survival chances, the World Health Organization informed on Friday.

