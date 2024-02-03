Port Blair, Feb 3 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral (Retired) D K Joshi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and briefed him about various developmental projects in the Union territory, a senior official said on Saturday.

Joshi met the PM on Friday and briefed him about the present status of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Memorial and Rani Lakshmibai Shilla Light House, besides various initiatives taken by the island administration to attract more tourists, including state-of-the-art accommodation facilities, emphasis on solar power and better road connectivity, the official said.

The memorial on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island (previously Ross Island) will highlight the contributions of the Indian National Army in the freedom struggle.

It is proposed to have an underwater glass tunnel, shopping areas, heritage stays and dinner cruises.

The administration has appointed a Singapore-based firm as a consultant to prepare a development plan for the memorial. PM Modi had on January 23 last year unveiled the model of the memorial.

