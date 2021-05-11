Port Blair, May 11 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 6,398 as 31 more people tested positive for the virus, while two new fatalities pushed the death toll in the union territory to 78, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Twenty-nine of the new COVID-19 cases in the archipelago were detected during contact tracing and two were airport arrivals, the official said.

Passengers arriving by flight from other places have to undergo mandatory Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) before they are allowed entry into the islands.

The union territory now has 195 active COVID-19 cases, of which 188 are in South Andaman district and seven in North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district has no active COVID-19 case now, the official said. The union territory has three districts.

Thirty-seven more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,125.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 3,77,293 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.70 per cent.

More than 1.12 lakh people have been inoculated in the union territory so far, the official added.

