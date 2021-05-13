Port Blair, May 13 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 6,470 as 44 more people tested positive for the virus, while three fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the union territory to 81, a health department official said on Thursday.

Thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases in the archipelago were detected during contact tracing while the rest five were airport arrivals, the official said.

People arriving by flight or ship from other places have to undergo mandatory Rapid Antigen Test before they are allowed entry into the islands.

The union territory now has 214 active COVID-19 cases of which 207 are in South Andaman district and seven in North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district has no active COVID-19 cases at present, the official said. The archipelago has only three districts.

Twenty-six more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 6,175.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 3,78,060 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.71 per cent.

More than 1.16 lakh people have been inoculated in the union territory so far, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)