Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A car, which was carrying 16 people who were scheduled to attend a wedding, met with an accident here in Vizianagaram on Monday.

"The car was carrying 16 people overturned at around 4 pm on Monday at Errannagudi junction in Garugubilli Mandal, in Vizianagaram. There were nine elders and seven children in the vehicle," police said.

The passengers met with minor injuries and were taken to Parvatipuram area hospital. They were discharged after receiving first aid.

Garugubilli ASI M Rambabu told ANI that accident took place at a turning, due to sudden break. "The road was wet due to rain. The passengers were returning from Hindupuram village in Parvatipuram Mandal to Ravipalli village in Garugubilli Mandal. A case has been filed under section 337 of the Indian Penal Code," he said. (ANI)

