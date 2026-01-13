Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the fire accident that occurred at Sarlankapalle village in Kakinada district with ministers and senior officials, according to an official press release on Tuesday.

According to the Andhra government, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow, stating that the fire accident during the Sankranti festival had caused immense tragedy in Sarlankapalle. Officials said that an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 would be provided to each affected family on Tuesday.

Also Read | US Imposes 25% Tariffs Over Trading With Iran: What It Means for India As New Delhi Among Tehran's Top 5 Trade Partners.

A total of 38 thatched houses in the village were completely gutted in the incident, and the Chief Minister directed officials to extend all possible assistance to the affected families.

Home Minister Anitha and other officials briefed the Chief Minister on the relief measures currently being provided to the victims.

Also Read | 'Chota Cheeku': Virat Kohli's Young Lookalike Shares What the Star Told Rohit Sharma After Spotting Him (Watch Video).

According to the release, the Chief Minister instructed that proper shelter and food be arranged immediately so that the affected families do not face any inconvenience, and emphasised that the government should stand firmly by them.

The Chief Minister ordered that a new house be sanctioned for every family that lost its home in the fire.

He further directed that necessary accommodations and other support be provided to the victims until the new houses are completed.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to organise special camps to reissue documents destroyed in the fire, including Aadhaar cards, and to extend all required assistance to the victims.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also directed district senior officials and ministers to closely monitor and oversee relief and rehabilitation measures for affected families. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)