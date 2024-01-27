Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Blowing the poll bugle, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon his party's cadre to publicize the good governance and transparent implementation of welfare schemes that benefitted majority people immensely in the last 56 months.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting of Party cadre here on Saturday, the Chief Minister unveiled the roadmap for the cadre to follow in the next 70 days for making a clean sweep in the ensuing elections by explaining the Jagan Mark transformation that appears from Kuppam to Ichhapuram.

"Why cannot we win all 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats as we have brought revolutionary changes in educational, agricultural, health and medical and administrative sectors and implemented a slew of welfare schemes without bias and transparency," he asked his party workers.

He also asked the YSRCP activists to visit door-to-door and convey the message that the slew of welfare schemes would continue in future only after his government returns to power.

Describing the cadre as his star campaigners and army, he also asked to visit door-to-door and advise the people to become the party's star campaigners while explaining the necessity of continuing YSRCP in power to get the welfare benefits.

"While the welfare schemes implemented in the last 56 months are our arrows and ammunition, irrelevant and feudalistic parties, aided by their friendly media, are sharpening their ammunition with false promises and vicious propaganda to wage a war against the poor and the Government that stood by the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities," he said.

He further accused the opposition parties of misleading the people for electoral gains, and said, "It is necessary for YSRCP cadre to explain about the welfare schemes that benefitted people of all communities and all regions."

"Also, explain to the people how TDP president Chandrababu Naidu has cheated almost every section of society after winning the 2014 elections by dumping the election manifesto into the dustbin and defaulting on more than 600 promises and in contrast, how YSRCP fulfilled 99 per cent of the election promises in the last 56 months," he said.

He also claimed that the TDP is looking for alliances to contest the elections as Naidu 'can't go to people alone and ask votes'.

"People should be made aware of the social justice that resulted from SC, ST, BC and minorities getting 50 per cent in nominated posts and 68 per cent cabinet berths besides 4 deputy CM posts," he said.

He further said that out of the 213, 000 new government jobs created in the last 56 months, 80 per cent were bagged by members of the SC, ST BC and minorities who also received 75 per cent of the Rs.2, 53, 000crore DBT amount spent by the Government. (ANI)

