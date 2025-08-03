Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed grief over the tragic accident at the Ballikurava quarry in Bapatla district, where four workers lost their lives and several others were seriously injured.

The incident occurred when large rocks fell on workers engaged in quarry operations. The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of lives in the accident.

After speaking with officials, CM Chandrababu directed them to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Earlier, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for "once again betraying" farmers by dismantling the Rythu Bharosa scheme and going back on his pre-election promises.

He said Chandrababu's track record of making grand promises before elections, distributing fake guarantee bonds, and later abandoning them after gaining power has been exposed yet again through the failure of the Super-6 and Super-7 initiatives.

In a post on X, Jagan Reddy said that by his admission, Chandrababu has made it clear that farmers have no guarantee of support as long as he remains in power.

He recalled that despite inheriting an empty treasury in 2019, his government launched the Rythu Bharosa scheme within four months and implemented it without interruption for five consecutive years.

The YSRCP government provided Rs 13,500 per farmer annually, exceeding the Rs 12,500 promised in the manifesto, and disbursed a record Rs 34,288 crore in investment support.

Jagan said that in contrast, Chandrababu had promised Rs 20,000 per farmer per year under the "Annadata Sukhibhava" scheme, excluding the Centre's Rs 6,000. (ANI)

