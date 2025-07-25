New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): In a strategic move to position Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in defence and aerospace manufacturing, senior TDP MPs today met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and handed over a proposal from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to set up defence manufacturing units in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP MPs' delegation led by MP Lavu Krishna Devarayulu, along with MP Magunta Srinivas Reddy, and MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao jointly visited the Defence Minister, urging support for a series of landmark initiatives aimed at transforming the state into a strategic defence production hub.

The letter, submitted during the meeting, enclosed two communications from the Chief Minister, both dated May 19, detailing a comprehensive defence development plan.

The key proposals presented were the establishment of four defence and aerospace manufacturing hubs.

"Jaggaiahpet-Donakonda (6,000 acres): Missile and ammunition production, Lepakshi-Madakasira (10,000 acres): Aircraft and defence electronics, Visakhapatnam-Anakapalli (3,000 acres): Naval equipment & weapons testing, Kurnool-Orvakal (4,000 acres): Drones, robotics, and advanced components," an official release read, adding requests for "DRDO Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence at IIT Tirupati and a Common Ammunition Storage Policy via Ministry of Defence facilitation."

The proposal also suggested support for defence investments and strategic projects, "Rs 2,400 Cr BEL Strategic Complex at Palasamudram. Revival of UADNL's 60,000 TPA aluminium alloy plant in Nellore. Land/infrastructure for HAL's LCA & LCH expansion. AMCA Program: Lepakshi-Madakasira proposed for MRO & assembly. Air Force Station at Donakonda near missile and UAV test ranges. Naval SEZ and Training Facility at Visakhapatnam, supporting ENC and NAOB."

The proposal also calls for coordination with NITI Aayog, industry experts, and former DRDO Chairman Satish Reddy to guide the creation of a comprehensive defence ecosystem in the state.

The letter emphasises, "These initiatives are aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and are aimed at strengthening India's strategic capabilities while driving industrial growth and employment in Andhra Pradesh."

It further states, "We seek your kind consideration and approval for recognising the proposed defence hubs and supporting the outlined initiatives. This will enable Andhra Pradesh to emerge as a key pillar in India's defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, and significantly contribute to national security, indigenisation, and self-reliance efforts."

This special outreach by CM Chandrababu Naidu reflects a renewed mission to position Andhra Pradesh as a national defence and aerospace powerhouse and attract the largest-ever defence investments from the centre. (ANI)

