Mumbai, July 25: A minor incident in a Navi Mumbai college took a serious turn after a student was allegedly assaulted for distributing a wedding invitation written in Marathi. The clash occurred in a Vashi-based college, where a group of students reportedly objected to receiving a wedding card in the Marathi language, leading to a heated altercation that soon turned violent.

According to initial reports, some non-Marathi students expressed displeasure over the card’s language, which led to an argument and eventually a physical assault. A 20-year-old Marathi student was allegedly attacked with a hockey stick during the scuffle, raising concerns over rising linguistic intolerance. ‘I Won’t Speak Marathi, What Will You Do?’: Nanded Toilet Attendant Slapped and Forced to Apologise by MNS Workers for Not Speaking Marathi; Video Goes Viral.

The incident quickly spiraled into a political controversy, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stepping in. MNS leader Gajanan Kale met Vashi police officials and submitted a formal complaint, urging strict action against the accused students. He claimed the attack was not just a personal dispute but part of a larger pattern of hostility against Marathi-speaking students in educational institutions. ‘Speak Marathi or Get Out’: Mumbai Local Train Brawl Over Seat in Ladies Compartment Quickly Turns Into Language Row (Watch Video).

“This is not an isolated incident. MPs like Nishikant Dubey are adding fuel to such controversies. It is now clear that the Marathi versus non-Marathi divide has reached college campuses,” Kale told the media.

The MNS has called on authorities to protect the rights and dignity of Marathi students and condemned the violent reaction over a language-based issue. The party called on the need for educational spaces to remain inclusive and respectful of regional identities. Police are currently investigating the incident, and further action is expected.

