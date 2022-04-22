Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): A departmental action was issued by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday against an erring official for stranding a family visiting Tirumala after the car in which they were travelling was taken away for the Chief Minister's convoy.

A family was stopped by the Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials. The family, on the way to Tirupati, was left at a bus stop overnight. The incident took place ahead of Chief Minister's visit to the Ongole district.

The CM swung into action as soon as the reports came in and said, "This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated especially when people are in trouble."

The issue came to light when the local media reported that a family was stranded on their way to Tirumala since their cab and its driver, who was assigned to CM's convoy during his visit to Ongole on April 22, were asked to report immediately by officials on Wednesday night.

Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the CMO officials to take departmental action against concerned officials and ordered vehicles not be taken forcefully for convoy troubling the people. (ANI)

