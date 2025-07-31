Amaravati, Jul 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the 'Annadatha Sukhibhava' scheme on August 2, which will offer Rs 20,000 per annum to eligible farmers under three installments.

'Annadatha Sukhibhava' is a poll a promise made by Naidu in the run-up to the 2024 polls and is part of the 'Super Six' set of poll promises, which assured three free cooking gas cylinders per annum, Rs 15,000 per annum for every school-going child, Rs 1,500 monthly financial aid for women between 19 and 59 years and others.

Also Read | Starlink Gets Launch Approval: Elon Musk's Company Granted License To Launch Satellite Internet Service in India, Says Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"The state government is ready to implement Annadatha Sukhibhava on August 2. Chief Minister Chandrababu (Naidu) will launch Annadatha Sukhibhava at Darsi, Prakasam district," said an official release on Thursday, adding that Naidu held a review meeting on this scheme.

The central government will release funds under the PM-Kisan scheme on August 2.

Also Read | 'Samosa' Issue in Parliament: BJP MP Ravi Kishan Speaks on Samosa Size in Lok Sabha, Urges Law To Regulate Food Prices Across Hotels, Restaurants, and Dhabas (Watch Video).

Clubbing the Centre's contribution of Rs 6,000 under PM-Kisan and the state's contribution of Rs 14,000, the southern state aims to disburse Rs 20,000 per annum to eligible farmers under 'Annadatha Sukhibhava'-PM Kisan scheme in three installments.

The first installment encompasses Rs 5,000 by the state government and Rs 2,000 by the Centre, the release said.

As many as 47 lakh farmers are expected to benefit under this scheme.

The NDA government has allocated Rs 2,343 crore for the first installment while the Centre will deposit Rs 831 crore, the release added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)