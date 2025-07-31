BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan on Wednesday demanded that the government formulate a law to regulate prices of food items served in various eateries, be it hotels, restaurants, or dhabas. There is no uniformity of prices of single food items or dishes and quality and quality, he said in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour.

"Somewhere you get a Samosa at X rate in a dhaba while it is served at Y price point," he said adding, the size of samosas also vary. 'Dal Tadka' at some outlets you get for Rs 100, while at others, it is Rs 120, and in a hotel it is Rs 1,000, he said. The lawmaker said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought in many transformative changes but this segment has not got its due attention. VIDEO: समोसे की साइज से टेंशन में रवि किशन! खाने की मनमानी कीमतों पर संसद में उठाए सवाल.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan's Unexpected 'Samosa' Issue Steals the Show in Lok Sabha

"Therefore, I demand that the government bring a law to regulate prices of food items, their quality and quantity so that customers get them at affordable prices," he said. Another BJP MP, Damodar Damodar Agarwal, raised the issue of illegal mining and blasting done by Jindal Saw Ltd in his constituency, Bhilwara, Rajasthan. He alleged that the illegal mining had led to ecological damage and environmental pollution. Agarwal claimed that the mining goes unabated despite intense protests and demanded the Centre take an action to stop it.

