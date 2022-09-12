Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the school education department on Monday in Tadepalli. The chief minister suggested conducting monthly audits of the amenities at schools renovated through 'Nadu Nedu' scheme. The Chief Minister ordered that all schools should have internet access by March 2023 and first phase of classroom digitisation should be finished by then.

