India News | Andhra Govt Appoints G Vani Mohan as Secretary of State Election Commission

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday transferred and posted IAS G Vani Mohan as the Secretary of the State Election Commission.

Mohan, an IAS officer of the 1996-batch, was earlier serving as the Commissioner, Co-operation and Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Co-operative Federation.

She has been kept in a full additional charge for the post in which she was serving, and as Commissioner, Archaeology, and Museums till further orders, according to the letter issued by Nilam Sawhney, Chief Secretary to the government.

The post of SEC has been a point of contention in Andhra Pradesh for the past two months.

Earlier, Ramesh Kumar resumed the office of Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner on Friday soon after the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered the state government to reinstate him.

The division bench of the High Court, headed by its Chief Justice J K Maheshwari, cancelled the ordinance brought by the government changing the rules of appointment of State Election Commissioner stating that the state government has no power to do so.

The Andhra Pradesh government is going to appeal in the Supreme Court against the verdict of High Court to reinstate Ramesh Kumar to the post.

On Saturday evening, state Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam had said that Kumar's action of returning to the office of SEC is not in accordance with High Court judgment. (ANI)

