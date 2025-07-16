Amaravati, Jul 15 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to drop all further action against retired IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao after the high court quashed an FIR and a chargesheet filed against him.

Rao, who had served as Additional Director General of Police (intelligence), was booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 511 (commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government.

A chargesheet had been filed against him in a local Court in Vijayawada on May 18, 2024. However, both the FIR and the chargesheet were quashed by the high court, said a government order (GO) on Tuesday.

Chief secretary K Vijayanand, in the order, said the TDP-led NDA government has reviewed the matter and come to the conclusion that it was not a fit case to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court.

"The government has therefore decided to drop further action against AB Venkateswara Rao," said Vijayanand in the order.

The previous YSRCP government had suspended Rao and booked him for alleged corruption.

