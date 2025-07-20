Vijayawada, Jul 20 (PTI) YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy, an accused in the alleged liquor scam was produced before Vijayawada ACB court on Sunday, said a police official.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Reddy on Saturday in the alleged Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.

The SIT probing the alleged liquor scam grilled Reddy for several hours on Saturday and followed it up with his arrest at around 7:30 pm in Vijayawada.

Earlier this morning, SIT officials took Mithun Reddy to a government hospital in Vijayawada, where doctors conducted medical examination.

"The medical team found no health complications; hence, he was presented before the court as per legal protocol," the police official told PTI. Reddy represents Rajampet constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

