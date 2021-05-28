Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): In a horrifying incident in Chittoor, a man killed his daughter's friend and cut the body into pieces. Police recovered the body on Friday morning and arrested the girl's father.

The incident took place at Pengaragunta village in Palamaner Mandal of Chittoor district. According to the police, the victim was in love with the accused person's daughter.

Speaking to ANI, Palamaner Sub Divisional Police Officer C M Gangaiah said, "Dhanasekhar (24) went missing from his house on May 22. His parents searched for him initially but did not find him. Later they lodged a complaint at Palamaneru police station on May 26."

"The missing case was registered and police started searching for him. The police checked his call list and found the last call details. Accordingly, the police came to know that he went to the house of one Babu (45) in the village. In police enquiry, Babu admitted that he had killed Dhanasekhar," he added.

According to the police investigation, on the night of May 22, Babu went to the field for a night stay but returned home for some reason. He heard some noise from his daughter's room. Babu found Dhanasekhar there. In a fit of anger, he beat Dhanasekhar to death. Babu later dumped the body in a well in his field. After two days, the body went afloat in the well. He then removed the body from the well, cut it into pieces and buried it in a place near his field.

"After Babu's confession, the police recovered the body this morning from the ground. After postmortem, the body was handed over to his parents," the SDPO said.

Chittoor Police altered the missing case into a murder case and arrested the accused. further investigation is underway. (ANI)

