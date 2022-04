Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Two transport department officials were suspended on Thursday after the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered CMO officials to take strict action against them for forcibly taking a cab and evicting a family who was in the vehicle.

One home guard, Tirupal Reddy and assistant motor vehicle Inspector, Sandhya, were suspended on Thursday after the CM's orders.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Man Duped of Rs 3 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster Pretending to be Police Officer.

The two transport department officials on Wednesday night asked a cab driver to report to Ongole immediately since the vehicle was assigned to CM's convoy, during his scheduled visit to Ongole on April 22, while the driver was taking a family to Tirumala.

The incident came to light when a local media reported that a family was stranded on their way to Tirumala since some officials forcibly took away their cab and driver.

Also Read | Xiaomi Civi 1S With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in China; Price, Features & Specifications.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish over the incident and ordered departmental action against the erring officials. He said, "This kind of measure will not be tolerated especially when people are in trouble."

Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the CMO officials to take strict actions against the concerned officials and ordered that the vehicles should not be taken forcefully for convoy troubling the people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)